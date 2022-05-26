Thugs invade APC aspirants meeting in Taraba

Political thugs have invaded the All Progressives Congress stakeholders’ meeting in Jalingo, the state capital of Taraba.

The meeting which was attended by six gubernatorial aspirants was halted by the invasion.

The Commissioner of Police, Shokoya Abimbola who confirmed the incident said the police restored sanity immediately it received an emergency call from the party state chairman that their lives were under threat.

The CP assured the residents that the police will leave up to its responsibility by protecting lives and property.

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress electoral committee, Mr. Lawrence Onuchukwu said his committee has been directed to conduct direct primaries.

This development has polarised the stakeholders who had earlier been told that the election will be indirect primaries.