Spain approves paid menstrual leave, abortion rights

The Spanish government has granted paid medical leave to women suffering from severe menstrual pain, making it the first European country to do so.

It also approved legislation that will allow women over the age of 16 to obtain abortions without the consent of their parents or guardians.

The cabinet passed the measure easing the previous abortion law from 2010, when it was modified by the conservative People’s Party, pending congressional approval.

Menstrual leave is now available in only a few nations around the world, including South Korea and Indonesia.

The bill also eliminates the three-day waiting period for people seeking abortions, which must be available in all public medical centers while respecting conscientious objectors. Most abortions are now performed in private or semi-private clinics, though they are reimbursed by social security, and some women must travel long distances to obtain one.

Workers with period pain in Spain are entitled to as much time off as they need, with sick leave paid for by the state social security system rather than by employers.

A doctor must authorise the temporary medical incapacity, just as he or she must approve paid leave for other health reasons.

Menstrual pain leave is allowed under the law for as long as doctors think it necessary. Spain will become “the first country in Europe” to do so, according to equality minister Irene Montero.

During a press appearance on Tuesday, she remarked, “Working with discomfort or needing to take painkillers to work is over.” “Periods will no longer be taboo, and for the first time ever, menstrual health will be part of the legal framework.”

According to the Spanish Gynaecology and Obstetrics Society, one-third of menstruating women experience severe pain.

In 2016, Italy proposed legislation that would have granted three paid days off to women with menstrual pain who obtained medical certificates.

However, the draft bill did not advance before the parliamentary term ended in 2018.

Spain’s proposal has divided politicians and even labor unions, with some fearing it will stigmatize women in the workplace and favor male recruitment.

In 1985, Spain decriminalised abortion in cases of rape, if the foetus is malformed, or if the birth poses a serious physical or psychological risk to the mother.

The law was expanded in 2010 to allow abortion on demand during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy, but access to the procedure is complicated because many doctors in public hospitals refuse to perform abortions.