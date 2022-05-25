Presidency warns on Video of Murdered woman, Children in Anambra

The presidency has warned strongly against any hasty response to the viral video of alleged cruel killings of non-indegenes by the eastern security network and the proscribed indigenous people of Biafra.

A statement signed by the the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity Garba Shehu cautions the public against the indiscriminate sharing of posts on social media so as to deprive people with vested interests the chance to divide and create disturbance.

The presidency says expert agencies are now verifying the factuality and veracity of the claims that accompany the horrid pictures being circulated, and call on all citizens to avoid hasty steps or conclusions that could exacerbate the situation, and keep to a line of conduct that will help the law to take its proper course.

The statement also says president Buhari is concerned and disturbed by these wild, barbarous and wanton killings of innocent people” in the South-East as well as the other parts of the country,

The Presidency also warns the perpetrators of these acts to expect tough response from the security forces.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo has promised to bring the perpetrators to book.

The governor condemned the reported killing of a woman and her children by some yet-to-be-identified gunmen in Anambra State, saying that the act was barbaric.

The governor, who spoke in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, also described the killing as unacceptable, promising that the perpetrators would be fished out and dealt with according to law.

According to Governor Soludo, all law-abiding Nigerian citizens, irrespective of tribe, religion or other affiliations, are entitled to reside and or do business in any part of the country, including the South East and in Anambra State, without any fear of unlawful harassment, molestation or attack of any kind, under any guise by anyone or group.

He said: “Accordingly, no group or Nigerian is justified to harass, attack or kill any citizen of Nigeria or anyone resident in Nigeria under any guise whatsoever unless in lawful execution of a court sentence.”

While insisting that perpetrators of these heinous atrocities and their sponsors were testing the resolve of the government and people of Anambra State, Prof Soludo assured that efforts were underway to fish out and bring to justice whoever is behind the criminal activities.

He promised all Nigerians living or doing business in the state of the resolve of the government to ensure adequate protection of their lives and property at all times.