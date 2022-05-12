Photos: Gambari leads as FG reopens negotiation with ASUU

The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Ibrahim Gambari, has appealed to striking university workers to shelve their industrial actions while negotiations continue.

In his opening remarks at the resumed talks with striking university teachers, the Presidential Aide said it is regrettable that academic calendar can no longer be predicted in public universities.

He added that no nation can develop without predictable quality of education.

Co-chair at the meeting, the Sultan of Sokoto, also pleaded with the university workers to return to their desks so that the students can be meaningfully engaged, especially ahead of the 2023 elections.

He fears idle hands may be used by desperate politicians to forment crisis ahead the elections.

Both men agreed it would be dangerous to allow students remain idle for another three months.