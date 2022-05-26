Lagos APC Governorship primary free, fair – Chairman

Chairman, Lagos governorship primary election Committee has described the primary as a free and fair process, although the rains stopped the delegates from voting for a couple of minutes.

He said contrary to reports that the Committee had barred the other two aspirants from attending the primary, the chairman says the other two have not been cleared by the screening and appeal committees in Abuja.

Earlier, State chairman of the APC, Cornelius Ojelabi said the absence of the other aspirants will not stop the process, adding that the fact that governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is present shows he is ready to serve the people of Lagos come 2023.