Kwara PDP Set to start Governorship Primary

597 delegates from the 16 local government areas of Kwara state are currently being accredited ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party governorship primary election.

Three aspirant are jostling to clinch the party’s ticket.

They are Mr Ahman Pategi, Mr Yahman Abdullahi and Professor Yisa Gana.

The party had zoned its governorship ticket to Kwara north where the three aspirants hail from.

The 3 contestants are experienced operatives of the Peoples Democratic Party with Professor Muhammed Gana Yisa a former Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development and also deputy speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly standing out as the leading candidate.

He is a Professor of Engineering and a former lecturer at the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

Also in the race with him is Mr Ahman Pategi who is a former member of the House of representatives for Pategi/Edu/Lafiagi Federal Consitutency.

He is also the Proprietor of the Ahman Pategi University in Pategi in the Kwara North Senatorial district of the State.

Yahman Abdullahi is a little more unknown though he is reportedly a very rich businessman who is involved in the Agric Sector as contractor and Consultant to State Governments and was a former Commissioner representing Kwara State on the board of the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Allocation Commission.

He was also a former Gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in Kwara State and is based in Kaduna.

He was one of the leaders of the APC in Kwara North during the ‘O To Ge’ revolution that swept away the hegemony of the Saraki Political dynasty led by Dr Bukola Saraki in the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Peoples Democratic Party is now seeking to regain power in the State through one of the 3 Candidates who are products of Zoning of the Governorship ticket to the Northern Senatorial District of the State.