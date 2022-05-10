Election timetable, timeline will not be reviewed, INEC declares

Leaders of Political Parties are currently meeting with the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Abuja.

It is the commission’s regular quarterly Consultative meeting with political parties to review activities ahead of the election and give updates where necessary.

In his opening remark, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed that timetable and timeline of elections will not be reviewed.

The INEC chairman also added that political parties should conduct primaries in a transparent manner. He added that the commission received 807 litigations in 2019, due to the process surrounding party primaries.

Meanwhile, chairman of the Inter Party Advisory Council, Yabagi Sanni has requested on behalf of political parties, two months extension for the conduct of party primaries.