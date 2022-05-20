COVID-19: Nigeria confirms additional 29 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has reported an additional 29 coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 255,924. (NCDC).

The NCDC announced this on its official website on Friday morning.

The 29 new cases were reported from two states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) according to the statement.

Lagos, the epicenter of the disease, reported the majority of confirmed cases on Thursday, with 19 infections.

Kaduna reported seven cases and FCT, three.

No patients were confirmed dead from the virus on Thursday, according to the NCDC, bringing the total number of deaths since the outbreak to 3,143.

A total of 249,977 Nigerians had recovered from the infection.

Since the start of the pandemic, Nigerians have been tested for coronavirus 5,152,011 times, according to the NCDC.

As of Wednesday, the country had vaccinated 25,648,407 people in 36 states and the FCT, according to the National Primary Health Care Development Agency’s (NPHCDA) COVID-19 Vaccination Update.

The NPHCDA reports that 17,208,272 people were partially vaccinated.

Nigerians who have not yet been fully vaccinated have been encouraged to do so.