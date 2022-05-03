Buhari uses twitter first time after lifting of ban

President Muhammadu Buhari has used his Twitter handle for the first time since the federal government lifted the restriction on the microblogging platform.

A series of tweets came from the President in commemoration of the Eid-el-fitri.

President Buhari spoke of how the fight against Boko Haram has been long and hard. But he optimistically said victory is within sight, as his administration is working hard to secure the country on every front.

The president sent greetings and best wishes to Muslims in Nigeria and across the world, on the successful end of Ramadan.

He also reiterated his directive to security agencies to ensure a quick and safe rescue of all kidnap victims across the country.

President Buhari disclosed this when he was speaking to residents of the FCT who had come to the presidential villa on a sallah homage visit.

He said his administration would continue to work to make Nigeria secure for citizens.

The president while responding to questions from journalists earlier after he joined other Muslims to observe the Eid-el-Fitr prayers, charged the heads of security agencies to rise up to their responsibilities, and go after the terrorists troubling the nation.