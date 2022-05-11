BREAKING: PDP abandons zoning, throws open 2023 presidential ticket

The People’s Democratic Party has left it’s presidential ticket open to all aspirants from different zones.

The party has also appointed former Senate President David Mark as the chairman presidential convention Committee, while Ifeanyi Okowa is appointed as the Deputy of the committee.

This was announced at the end of its 96th National Executive Committee meeting at the party’s Secretariat in Abuja.

The NEC meting was attended by former Senate Presidents, David Mark and Bukola Saraki, State governors, Board Of Trustees and NEC members.