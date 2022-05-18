APC Screen 28 House Of Assembly Aspirants In Zamfara

The All Progressive Congress APC has screened twenty eight aspirants of the State House of Assembly in Zamfara

The Seven Man Screening Committee Delegated by the Party's National Headquarters led by Babagana Tijjani Banki Described the exercise as a Success

Addressing Newsmen shortly after the screening exercise, the Committee Chairman Commend the aspirants and the state Party Officials for the support they enjoyed before and during the screening

He said the exercise was smooth and well coordinated

Babagana adds that the Committee will Continue it’s work internally and assures of fairness to all aspirants

The Committee according to him will submit its report to the National Headquarters of the party at the end of it’s work

One of the Aspirants who is the current Speaker of the state House of Assembly Mu’azu Magarya, Commend the party for delegating Competent hands to handle the screening exercise

Mu’azu Magarya said all the aspirants are satisfied with the conduct of the Screening exercise and are sure of fairness from the Committee

He also expressed optimism that the APC in Zamfara will win all Political Seats in the forth coming General Elections, as the party is now united and more formidable

A development he said will translate to the Peace, Unity and progress of Zamfara and Nigeria at Large

The aspirants include the Current Speaker, Zamfara State House of Assembly Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya, His Deputy Musa Bawa Yankuzo, Chairman House Committee on Information Shamsuddeen Bosko, Nasiru Bello Lawal and a few Serving Members among others

Zamfara State House of Assembly has Twenty four seats across the fourteen Local Government area of the state

The All Progressive Congress Headquarters had announced Wednesday 18th for the screening of State Assembly aspirants across the country.

Zamfara is one of the states that has conducted it’s Screening exercise peacefully with all aspirants fully Happy with the exercise and optimistic of Justice and fairness from the Seven Man Screening Committee.