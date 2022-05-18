APC releases new Schedule of activities for primaries

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has adjusted the dates of its schedule of activities for primaries to elect candidates who will fly its flag in the 2023 Elections.https://www.tvcnews.tv/purplegold/post-new.php#

The new schedule of activities was contained in a Statement issued in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Felix Morka, in Abuja.

In the newly released schedule of activities, the special convention and Presidential Primaries will hold at the Eagle Square bewteen the 29th and 30th of May.

While the Governorship and House of Representatives primaries will hold on Thursday 26th of May the Senate and House of Assembly holds on Friday 27th.

The party had originally relaesed a schedule of activities but the new one features slight adjustments to the timeline of primaries.

Presidential Aspirants of the party led by its National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemis Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, Governors Yahaya Bello, Kayode Fayemi and Dave Umahi have been criss crossing the country to lobby delegates for support in the primaries.

The Primaries to elect candidates of the party at all levels will be an acid test for the party’s new National Working Committee led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Below is the full schedule of activities as released by the Party :

APC ADJUSTS SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES FOR 2023 PRIMARY ELECTIONS

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday, 18th of May, 2022, approved an adjusted Timetable/Schedule of Activities for the Governorship, State House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and Presidential Primaries and Appeals as follows:

PRIMARY ELECTION

Governorship and House of Representatives – Thursday, 26th of May, 2022

Senate and House of Assembly – Friday, 27th of May, 2022

ELECTION APPEALS

Governorship and House of Representatives – Friday, 27th of May, 2022

Senate and House of Assembly – Saturday, 28th of May, 2022

SPECIAL CONVENTION FOR PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES: Sunday 29th – Monday, 30th of May, 2022