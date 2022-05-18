Nigeria 2023:Tinok Andrew- Nok Declares for Kaduna South

More women in Northern Nigeria are indicating interest to contest for political positions in the coming general elections.

Among them is 39 Year-old Tinok Andrew-Nok, a Public Health expert, who has presented herself to contest for the Senatorial seat of Kaduna South zone, under the platform of the New Nigerian Peoples Party. (NNPP)

The Southern Kaduna region has been a soft target for banditry, ethnic and religious conflicts and others forms of insecurity.

Mrs Tinok is of the belief that bad leadership has left the zone in this deplorable state. She has promised she will work to see peace, stability and development return to the region if elected.

Although Northwest Nigeria has 7 states,186 local councils and at least 2004 wards, only one woman has managed to emerge as a lawmaker at both State and Federal levels in the last 8 years.

The New Nigerian Party is the New kid on the Block in the Political Circles of Nigeria and especially Northern Nigeria where it is headed by former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The Party has been winning bigwigs in Political circles in Kano State where he hails from with the defection of another former governor of Kano State, Dr Ibrahim Shekarau, and the former DG of the Tinubu support group Honourable Abdulmumin Jibrin.

The party apart from Kano State seems to be developing into a sancturay for former members of the Peoples Democratic Party in most parts of the Country.

Former Members of the Peoples Democratic Party even in Oyo State have been defecting to the New Nigerian Peoples Party including a former Chieftain of PDP, Adebisi Olopoeniyan.

The defection of Olopoeniyan was followed by an attack on his Idi- Ape residence in Ibadan by still unidentified hoodlums though one of them was captured in the attack.

The forthcoming Elections across the country will show if the New Nigerian Peoples Party has come to stay or will fizzle out.