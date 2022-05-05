Amosun officially declares for 2023 presidency

A two-term governor of Ogun state and Senator representing Ogun Central, Ibikunle Amosun has officially declared to run for President in 2023.

The chartered accountant turned politician made the declaration at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Central Business District (CBD), Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday.

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria’s Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi attended the declaration event.

The former Senator joins the likes of Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation; and Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment; Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, to formally declare to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Senator Amosun unveiled an eight-point agenda through which, if elected, is expected to transform the country’s fortunes.

“The two pillars of the agenda that I will elaborate in the weeks ahead are national security and economic development,” he said. “Upon these two pillars, we will create a national architecture for human flourishing that is unprecedented in our national history.

“Based on these two pillars, we will erect a national agenda which, apart from national security and economic development, will include healthcare, education agriculture and food security, infrastructural rural and urban development, technology, innovation and digital economy, and nation building.

“Guided by the unprecedented investment in human security, the integration of the eight areas of this carefully planned agenda for national reawakening will, within four years, unleash unparalleled human resource that will make Nigeria proud of their motherland.

“It bears repeating that Nigeria has the required manpower, both at home and abroad to accomplish this agenda. Under my leadership, we will mobilise Nigeria’s immense human and natural resources to rebuild our education sector, healthcare, infrastructure, including electricity, roads and water supply.

The APC special presidential convention is scheduled to hold from Monday, May 30, to Wednesday, June 1.