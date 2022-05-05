Insecurity: Lawmakers reject motion for creation of taskforce against bandits

The House of Representatives has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to do everything in his power as Commander-in-Chief to stop the widespread insecurity.

This came after legislators rejected a resolution to form a task team to combat the menace.

Abdullahi Salame of Sokoto state bemoaned the recent wave of indiscriminate killings and kidnappings of civilians and demanded that contact between and among terrorists be cut off.

Many of his colleagues, however, did not agree with his request for a task team to lead the cause.

The motion was eventually amended to include a request for President Muhammadu Buhari to rise to the occasion and put an end to indiscriminate killings and property devastation across the country.

In another motion, the house resolved that its leadership intervenes in the crisis that has led to the arrest and detention of a member, Farah Dagogo, in Rivers state.