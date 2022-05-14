ASUU Strike: Students shut down University of Ibadan gate, stop vehicular movements

A group of Nigerian students have barricaded roads around the University of Ibadan which has led to the obstruction of vehicular movements around the vicinity.

The students who occupied

the University gate in their numbers were armed with placards of various inscriptions and chanting various solidarity songs.

They are demanding that the Federal Government puts a stop to the lingering ASUU strike by considering the demands of the lecturers for Institutions to resume back.

A representative of the students, Solomon Emiola said the agitation by the students would continue until the Federal Government reaches a favourable compromise with the Academic staff Union of Universities.

He added that if the strike action persists, the students would be mobilised in their large numbers to occupy the Lagos/Ibadan expressway