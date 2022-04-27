Wizkid to Headline Rolling Loud Toronto 2022 on Day 3

Rolling Loud has announced the first-ever Canadian edition its traveling festival, set for September 9-11 at Ontario Place in Toronto.

Dave, Future, and Wizkid are headlining; scheduled performers also include Lil Uzi Vert, Migos, Roddy Ricch, Trippie Redd, Lil Yachty, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more.

Last month Rolling Loud announced the lineup for the 2022 edition of its Miami festival; Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, and Future are headlining.

Meanwhile, Big Wiz says he was paid a whopping one million dollars to perform at the event, which is regarded as the world’s largest hip-hop festival.

The singer posted this on his Instagram story.

The post comes a few days after co-headliner, Future, tweeted about being paid a million dollars for a show.