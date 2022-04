The police in Delta have confirmed that two people have died when a petrol tanker laden with fuel fell into the River before Ofien village last night, the bridge after University of Delta Agbor, Ika South local government area.

The police public relations officer, Edafe Bright says the incident happened at night and two conductors of the articulated vehicle died in the process.

Though Mr. Bright could not confirm it but residents of the area were seen scooping fuel from tanker.