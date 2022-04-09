Tinubu felicitates Dangote at 65, extols his accomplishments

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has felicitated President Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, as he attains 65 on April 10.

The APC leader commended him for his numerous laudable achievements, not only as a titan of African industry, but also as a philanthropist.

In a congratulatory letter signed by him and released at the weekend by his Media Office, Asiwaju Tinubu prayed that Allah continues to extend His hand of mercy over his life and the lives of his family members and loved ones.

He said: “I offer, by this letter, hearty congratulations to you on the occasion of your 65th birthday, today. I thank Almighty Allah for His abundant blessings in your life and in the lives of all those you have touched over the years.

“I pray that Allah continues to extend His hand of mercy over your life and the lives of your family members and loved ones.

I pray the events of this day, the celebration of your life brings you lasting memories that you will treasure for the rest of your days.

“I must also take this opportunity to commend you for your many laudable achievements, not only as a titan of African industry, but also as a philanthropist.

“As you gather with your family, friends and associates to give thanks to Almighty Allah during this Holy month of Ramadan, may He hear the supplications of your heart and fill you with His peace.

“May Allah bless you with many more years of good health and happiness and may He send his angels to guide, guard and strengthen you in the years to come.”