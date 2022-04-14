President Buhari approves reconstitution Board of Federal Mortgage bank

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the Board of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

This is in order to reposition the bank as a core banking institution with core expertise in mortgage finance.

The President had in January appointed Mr Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi, a Chartered Accountant and well-known financial expert, as Chairman of the Board.

The Managing Director/CEO of the new Board is Hamman Madu, who represents the Northeast zone and has over 30 years of experience in the mortgage market.

Other members are: Umar Zubaida, Executive Director, Finance and Corporate Services representing the Northwest zone; Chukwuma Kingsley, Executive Director, Business Development & Portfolio Management (BD&PM) representing the Southsouth zone;Mustapha Lukman Olayiwola, Executive Director, Loans & Mortgage Services (L&MS) representing the Northcentral zone; Asein Abimbola from the Southwest zone representing the Federal Ministry of works and Housing; Ejezie Sandra Nkechi, Southeast, representing the Public as well as two representatives of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The appointment of the Board takes effect from April 13, 2022 with the exception of the Chairman, Mr Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi whose appointment took effect from January 5, this year.