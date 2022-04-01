Police parade housewife for kidnapping in Sokoto

Sokoto state Police command has paraded three suspected criminals including a housewife who kidnapped a three year old boy of her neighbour at Gidan Madi in Tangaza local government area of Sokoto state.

While parading the suspects, Sokoto state Police Command Public Relations Officers, Assistant Superintendent of Police Sanusi Abubakar said the suspect was arrested when she came to pick up the two million naira ransom she demanded from the father of the child.

He said the suspect revealed that she learned the act of kidnapping through listening to radio programmes where stories of how people are been kidnapped are narrated.

Mr. Abubakar also revealed that the suspect kept the kidnapped victim in the custody of her cousin on the guise that the victim is the child of her co-wife who travelled to a village to get medicine for an undisclosed ailment.

He said the suspect later used a male magic voice on her mobile phone to inform the father of the child she is in custody of his missing child and failure to pay a ransom of two million naira the child will be killed.

It was in the process of picking the two million naira ransom that the team of police detectives arrest the suspect and transfer her to Sokoto state police command headquarters for further investigation.

Also paraded are two serial burglars arrested for burgling a department at the the state own Specialist Hospital and carted away valuables including four air conditioners.

The two suspects were later arrested in possession of the stolen items and the police said all the suspects will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.