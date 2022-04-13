PM of Ivory Coast Patrick Achi resigns

The head of the government of Ivory Coast on Wednesday resigned during a council of ministers meeting at the presidential palace in the city, Abidjan.

Prime Minister Patrick Achi submitted his resignation to President Alassane Ouattara,” a government statement said.

“Ouattara will appoint a prime minister next week to lead a trimmed-down government of about thirty members.”

“In this situation of intense international demands, whether sub-continental or global, you have clearly signaled your desire to proceed with a reorganization of the administration,” Achi informed Ouattara.

According to a government spokesman, the president wishes to reduce the number of ministers in order to reduce the state budget.

Achi, 66, was appointed president of Ivory Coast by presidential decree on March 26, 2021.

He was previously appointed to the position on an interim basis after his predecessor, Hamed Bakayoko, died.