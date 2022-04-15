Pep praises City’s mental strength after securing Champions League semi-finals

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has praised the composure and mental strength of his team after they sealed a place in the Champions League semi-finals for a second successive season with a goalless draw at Atletico Madrid.

City had to dig deep in the face of fierce Atletico pressure during what proved a tense second half at the Wanda Metropolitan Stadium.

But they held firm to secure a 1-0 aggregate quarter-final win to earn a place in the semi-final against Real Madrid.

In England, Liverpool survived a late rush from Benfica. The game ended 3-3 at Anfield, but the result was enough to see the Reds through to the last four.