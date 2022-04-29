NDLEA Arraigns Suspected Tramadol Merchant

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arraigned a suspected tramadol merchant, Omonijo Temitayo, before a Lagos Federal High Court, for unlawful importation and possession of high quality of Tramadol tablets.

Omonijo, a resident of 12, Idera Street, Oworonshoki, Lagos, was arraigned before the court presided over by Justice Lewis Allagoa, on a six-count of the offences.

The prosecutor, Mr. Abu Ibrahim, while arraigning the defendant in a charge marked FHC/L/191c/2022, said he was arrested on March 24, 2022, at Import Shed of Skyway Aviation Handling Company Limited (SAHCOL), a Customs Area/Point of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja-Lagos.

Abu listed the banned drug caught with the defendant as; 100 grams of Tramadol 100 milligrams; 150 grams of Tramadol 200 milligrams; 1.95 kilograms of Co-codamol.

The prosecutor told the court that the offences are contrary to section 20 (1)(a) and 20 (1)(c) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under 20 (2)(a) and 20 (2)(b) of the same Act.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Upon his not guilty plea, the prosecutor asked for a trial date and also urged the court to remand him in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS), pending the conclusion of the charge.

But Counsel to the defendant, Benson Ndakara, told the court that he has filed his client’s bail appllication and same has been served on the prosecutor.

He therefore urged the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

The prosecutor admitted being served with the bail appllication and said he had equally filed a counter and same has been served on the defendant’s Counsel.

Justice Allagoa, after listened to parties arguments and perused all the processes before him, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N5 million with one surety in like sum and with other conditions.

Justice Allagoa while adjourned the matter till May 27, for trial, ordered that the defendant be remanded in the custody of NCoS till the perfection of the bail terms