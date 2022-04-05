Lagos Police Special Fraud Unit seeks special court to handle its cases

Commissioner of Police, Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Lagos, CP Anyasinti Josephine Nneka, has appealed for the designation of a court that will attend to applications filed by the unit.

Speaking to the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Olanrewaju Alogba, She said this would expedite action on fraud and other criminal applications.

CP Anyasinti, who assumed office in February 2022 as the second female and 27th Commissioner of Police in charge of the Special Fraud Units’, Lagos and Abuja offices, led her team to pay a courtesy visit on the Lagos Chief Judge in Ikeja on March 31.

She assured Justice Alogba that the unit under her supervision would always partner with the Lagos State judiciary towards ensuring that the prevalence of fraud-related cases is brought to the barest minimum through fair and diligent prosecution.

The CP also expressed appreciation to the Lagos Judiciary for the cooperation the unit receives from the various courts, in respect of applications for orders relevant to its investigation of cases of fraud.

“We acknowledged, with gratitude, the application of the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law, 2005; by the Lagos State Judiciary in respect of interim/final forfeiture of properties, which are identified and/or proved to be proceeds of fraud.

“This makes restitution possible to ameliorate the sufferings of the victim of such fraud,” She said.

In his response, the Chief Judge, said that law enforcement agencies and the judiciary are partners in addressing criminality in society so that justice is served and seen to be served.

Justice Alogba added that the PSFU has been coming to court with competent lawyers/prosecutors, who make the job of the court less difficult, and urged them to groom others so as to ensure continuity and position them to take over at the appropriate time..

On CP Anyasinti’s application for a special court, the chief judge said all criminal matters are generally deemed as “urgent” and are treated as such by the administrative judge.

He noted that expeditious hearing is always given to such cases but that lack of compliance with due process during filings is what normally hinders proceedings.

“Every application must come through a legitimate process and a prima facie proof must be presented before the court,” he said.