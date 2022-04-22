Gunmen Attack Another Zamfara Village, several injured, Livestock Rustled

Armed bandits have again attacked another Zamfara Community, Injured Saveral Locals and Rustled Unspecified number of Livestock

The village affected is Gabake in Kaura Namoda local government area of the State

The Attackers Invaded the Community Thursday evening and engaged the locals in battle for over two hours

TVC News gathered that the Gunmen Successfully rustled cattle and sheep’s belonging to the locals

Some of the victims who Sustained gunshot wounds are currently recieving medical attention in an undisclosed Hospital

Police authorities in the state are yet to comment on the incident as the Spokesperson of the command Supritendant Mohammed Shehu could not be reached on Telephone for comments

Gabake village is about five kilometers from Kaura Namoda Town.