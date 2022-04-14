FG urged to increase nation’s foreign earnings

The Federal Government has been urged to increase the nation’s foreign earnings by facilitating export of cargoes through Nigerian ports.

Participants at the yearly conference of Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria in Lagos emphasized the need to eradicate corruption at the seaports and upgrade ports infrastructure.

They noted that in order to ensure safety and security of vessels on Nigerian waters, there is need to intensify efforts in cadets trainings in line with ongoing efforts by NSML, aimed at providing training berth spaces for Nigerian cadets.