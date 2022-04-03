Covid-19: FG cancels pre-arrival test for fully vaccinated travelers

The updated COVID-19 travel guideline for visitors to Nigeria is set to take effect on Monday, according to the Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee Boss Mustapha.

Inbound travelers to Nigeria who are completely vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer required to do a COVID-19 PCR test before boarding Nigeria-bound aircraft, according to the new guideline.

Furthermore, fully vaccinated passengers traveling in Nigeria will not be needed to undergo a Post-arrival PCR test or a Rapid Antigen Test.

“Children below the age of 18 years will be accorded the same privileges as persons who are fully vaccinated,” the new protocol document said.

In-bound travelers who are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated for COVID-19 must take a COVID-19 PCR test 48 hours before to departure and pay for PCR testing on Days 2 and 7 after arrival.

Meanwhile, all-inbound passengers, regardless of vaccination status, are expected to register via the online Nigeria International Travel Portal (NITP– https://nitp.ncdc.gov.ng).

All passengers departing Nigeria are “encouraged to have evidence of full vaccination against COVID-19; comply with the COVID-19 guidelines of their destination or transit countries; and familiarize themselves with the COVID-19 travel requirements of their destination and transit countries prior to embarking on the journey.”