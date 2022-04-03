NDLEA records largest Cocaine seizure at Port Harcourt Airport, arrests courier

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested one Nnanna Michael, 37 years old at the Port Harcourt International Airport for allegedly possessing 73 sachets containing 8.15 kilograms of cocaine.

Nnanna who hails from Anambra but based in Brazil was arrested during the inward screening of passengers on Qatar Airline aircraft QR1433 from Doha to Port Harcourt.

The NDLEA described the incident as the “biggest seizure of such at the airport, since it began international flight operations years ago,” in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday.

“During the preliminary interrogation, Nnanna stated that he departed Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sunday midnight en route Qatar to Port Harcourt.” He said that an unnamed person in Sao Paulo provided him six bed sheets with the medication hidden in them to deliver to another unidentified person at Port Harcourt International Airport in Omagwa.

“The 73 cocaine sachets were hidden in 4×1 feet factory sewn colourful bed sheets. Five of the bed sheets contain 12 sachets each, while the sixth bed sheet contains 13 sachets.

“Consequently, the anti-drug agency commenced an immediate investigation which led to the arrest of one Monday Alaisu, 50, who travelled from Lagos to pick the drug from Nnenna.

“He was arrested at the airport’s carpark where he was waiting to receive Nnenna with the latter’s photograph taken at the Brazilian airport and his international passport’s Data Page in his hand,” the agency noted.

The latest development comes just a week after the NDLEA apprehended two drug traffickers at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport for ingesting the illegal narcotic.

While under observation in the Agency’s custody, the suspects were reported to have excreted 165 wraps of cocaine totaling more than 2.243kg.