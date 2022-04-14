Council of State rejects pardon for former Bank PHB MD, Francis Atuche

The Council of State on Thursday rejected pardon for a former Managing director of Bank PHB, Francis Atuche who was sentenced to 12 years for stealing more than N12billion.

However, the council approved clemency and pardon for 159 offenders who have committed various offences against the state.

There were part of the resolutions reached at the Thursday Council of state meeting in Abuja.

The council also agreed that the national population and housing census should be carried out after the 2023 general election.

The April meeting also had in attendance former military heads of State, Abdulsalam Abubakar and Yakubu Gowon, former President Goodluck Jonathan and some state governors.

Meanwhile, a total of 434 Nigerians have been shortlisted for national awards after they have distinguished themselves in various fields of endeavour