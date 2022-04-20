Civil servant suspended for spreading Akeredolu’s death rumour

A civil servant in the Ondo State Civil Service (names withheld) has been suspended for spreading fake news about the state governor, Akeredolu.



The state Head of Service, Pastor John Adeyemo disclosed this in Akure.

He said the disciplinary measure was based on the death rumour being peddled about the Governor.

Adeyemi did not disclose the identity of the said officer.

But said the civil servant in question has been suspended and his name forwarded to the Civil Service Commission for appropriate punishment.

He explained that the officer posted the fake news on his Facebook account, adding that such bad behavior would not be condoned.

He suggested severe sanctions against purveyors of such fake news to serve as deterrent to others, stressing that fake news creates problems in the society.

Adeyemo also expressed joy that the governor is back to the country hale and hearty, saying God has shamed the rumour mongers and their sponsors.