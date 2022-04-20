Dubai now destination of choice for Nigerian human traffickers-NAPTIP

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has revealed that Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, is now the preferred destination for Nigerian human traffickers to ferry their victims.

This was revealed on Wednesday by Nduka Nwanwenne, the zone commander of NAPTIP in Benin, during a three-day human trafficking sensitization session.

According to Mr Nwanwenne, traffickers are now more focused on airlifting their victims instead of ferrying them by land to their destinations.

“This is because human traffickers have stepped up their game, and Dubai is now the destination of choice for victims of human trafficking”

“Human trafficking is not abating in the country because traffickers make so much money from their victims, so they take it as a business,” he explained.

According to the zonal commander, irregular migration is also utilized as a ruse for human trafficking, with victims being exploited for their organs.

“There is now an increase in organ harvesting not just for money rituals, but also for transplants,” he pointed out. “This is because the need for organs is higher than the supply.”

While noting that the issue of human trafficking was still on the front burner, Mr Nwanwenne said that there was a need for partnership to end human trafficking.

“Parents should control themselves and give birth to only the number of children they can cater for,” he advised.