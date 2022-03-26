You’ve second chance to qualify for Qatar, Atiku tells Super Eagles

A former Vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has advised the Super Eagles to focus more on their second leg of the world cup play-off in Abuja in order to qualify for the prestigious event in Qatar.

Atiku said this in a tweet via his Twitter handle while reacting to Nigeria’s 0-0 draw with Ghana on Friday night.

The Austine Eguavoen’s side were unlucky not to beat Ghana after missing some good chances during the encounter.

Reacting, Atiku tweeted, “Well done, Super Eagles. You have a second chance on Tuesday to make Nigeria’s participation in Qatar 2022 a reality.

“As one, we can surmount any challenges. #OneNigeria.”

Nigeria will host Ghana on Tuesday in the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The winner over the two legs will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.