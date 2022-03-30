We will Invest more in Security for Development – Governor Sani-Bello

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has assured that his administration will invest more in security so as to secure the environment for investments to thrive.

The Governor gave the assurance while wooing investors to the state during a sideline event at the ongoing 11th Annual Investment Meeting holding in Dubai, United Arab Emirates organised by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and Commodities Development Initiative (CDI).

Governor Sani Bello who had an extensive interactive session with some potential investors expressed delight over the outcome.

“The engagements have been encouraging and I can feel the interest of the investors though with concerns in terms of security, oh yes there are challenges, but I believe they won’t remain the same forever. The important thing is that even with the challenges, they have indicated interests to come”, he declared.

He said Niger state has a lot to offer in the areas of solid minerals, Agriculture while the investors have very strong finances, technology and ideas, so collaborating with the state government and these companies would be a win-win situation.

On how to ensure investment succeed in the state, the Governor said “we will invest more on security to secure the environment” pointing out that the ease of doing business in the state is good.

Niger State and about 13 other states from Nigeria are participating at the AIM 2020 which is aimed at showcasing investment opportunities that abound in their various states to engender socio-economic growth and development of the Nigeria as a whole.