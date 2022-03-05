Trapped Nigerian students in Ukraine sends SOS to FG

Nigerian students in Sumy, Ukraine, have again sent out an SOS over their predicament in the war torn country.

They claimed they are trapped and their lives at risk because taxis and buses are been turned back at the Ukrainian Military checkpoint, they have requested for clearance from the school administration or government.

But The students say the school is refusing to grant their request and quarantine their safe exit.

The two warring countries agreed to a two- day humanitarian corridor for the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha

Plans are also underway for a 3rd round of talks for possible resolution of the conflict this weekend.