Supreme Court upholds INEC’s de-registration of 22 Political Parties

The Supreme Court has upheld the de-registration of 22 political parties carried out by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

The parties were among the 74 scrapped in 2020 by INEC following their dismal performances in the previous elections.

Delivering judgment in an appeal instituted by INEC against the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ejembi Eko voided and set aside a judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja division which had nullified the de-registration.

Justice Eko held that the Court Appeal on its own (suo motu) raised the issue of lack of fair hearing in favour of the 22 scrapped parties and arrived at a conclusion without hearing from other parties in the matter.