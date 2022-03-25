ARC-P complements youth wellbeing, vulnerable children – Gov Bello

Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has promised to accord all the necessary support for the success of At Risk Children Project ARC-P in the state.

Governor Sani Bello gave the assurance when he received a delegation in charge of the project led by the Special Adviser to the President on Social Investment, Hajiya Maryam Uwais in Abuja.

Governor Sani Bello described initiative as complementary to the to state government’s commitment towards the wellbeing of vulnerable children and youth.

He commended the Federal Government for coming up with such a scheme adding that it would address the plight of the less privileged children and young adults in the society.

Earlier, Hajiya Maryam Uwais explained that the Scheme which is under the Social Investment Programme of the Federal Government, is designed to empower children and young people without skills and education.

Hajiya Uwais said that one of the strategies to be used to achieve the goal of the programme is to train educated and unemployed youth in various areas such as entrepreneurship, Agriculture, financial skills, literacy and numeracy, security awareness and sports among others.