President Buhari returns to Abuja after London medical Trip

President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja from London where he had gone for his routine medical check.

He was received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by a delegation of government officials led by his chief of staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

The President returned to the country two days earlier than scheduled.

His spokesman, Femi Adesina, explained that his early return to the country shows that all is well with the President.

He added that his presence will bring cohesion back to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) which has been in disarray in the run up to its National Convention.