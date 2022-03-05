Lagos seals Havillah Event Centre for Contravening Public Safety Rules

The Lagos State Government through the Lagos Safety Commission and the Rapid Response Squad has sealed Havillah Event Centre, Oniru, for Contravening Public Safety Rules (Fuel Souvenir).

Two officials of the centre were arrested on Saturday following the directive by the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi that all those involved be arrested.

The arrest was on the directive of the Lagos State Government that the centre be sealed and all parties involved arrested.

The party was held by one Mrs Chidinma Ogbolu

The Lagos state government said the safety of lives and properties of Lagosians and visitors remain a top priority to the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.