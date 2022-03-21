I was shocked Bianca Ojukwu slapped me – Ebele Obiano

Wife of the former Governor of Anambra State, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano, has expressed shock that she was slapped by Bianca Ojukwu during the inauguration ceremony of new Governor, Charles Soludo.

A statement by Mrs. Obiano’s aide, Chidiebele Obika, said, “Mrs Obiano has expressed shock over the attitude of Amb. Bianca Ojukwu who ostensibly was seen in a viral video when she ‘slapped’ her,albiet unprovoked during the inauguration of Prof. Soludo as the 6th democratically elected Governor of the state on Thursday, March 17, 2022.”

The statement said all Obiano’s wife did was approach the former beauty queen for their usual friendly banters before she was slapped and pushed by her.