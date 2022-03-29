Ex – Zamfara Deputy Governor Wakala Escape Death, Sustain Gunshot Wounds

A Former Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Ibrahim Wakkala, has sustained gunshot wounds in Monday’s attack on a Kaduna-bound train

Ibrahim Wakala was among the few passengers earlier abducted by the bandits but were later rescued by Security Operatives who promptly responded to distress call

Suspected terrorists had on Monday Night attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train conveying hundreds of passengers along Katari and Rijana general area leaving many injured

The two term former Deputy Governor sustained gunshot wound on his leg during exchange of fire between the terrorists and security Operatives

Sources says the former Deputy Governor was involved in the incident while returning from Abuja after attending the All Progressive Congress in Abuja

The spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, Yusuf Idris who confirmed the incident to TVC NEWS Says the former Deputy Governor is fast responding to Treatment.

Ibrahim Wakala was Deputy to former Governor Abdul’azeez Yari between 2011 to 2019.