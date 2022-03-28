Court clears Former Minister, Kabiru Turaki, of Money Laundering Charges

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has discharged and acquitted former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Kabiru Turaki, of money laundering charge.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a ruling on the no-case submission filed by the defence, said the the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had failed to link Turaki and his co-defendants with the offences contained in the 16-count charge.

He said that the prosecution could not establish a prima facie case against the defendants.

Justice Ekwo said that the defendants dislodged all the evidence of the prosecution witnesses called in the matter during cross examination, describing the 12 witnesses relied on by EFCC as “tainted witnesses.”

The judge said that it was established during cross examination that Turaki was not a signatory to the account of the ministry and did not authorise any payment or make any transfer of funds.

He accepted the argument that held the former minister was not a member of the Ministerial Tender Board and that there was no inflow of funds from the account of the ministry to Turaki’s company.

The EFCC had, in the 16-count charge, accused the ex-minister and others of unlawful and criminal misappropriation of N715 million.