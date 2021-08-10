The Sokoto state Commissioner for Youth and Sports development, Bashir Usman Gorau said the state is determined to ensure the ongoing National U-12/U-15 Hand Ball championship be the best in the history of the competition.

The commissioner stated this while speaking to newsmen at the Giginya memorial stadium venue of the Championship.

He said so far the local organising committee has not received any complain from any of the participating team regarding logistics and other arrangements relating to the Championship.

On managing the crowd to ensure compliance to the COVID-19 Protocol, the Commissioner said though challenging but effort is being made to ensure proper crowd control.

Meanwhile results of matches played in the day two of the Championship saw Sokoto Rima Strikers defeating Kada Stars from Kaduna 27-12 in the Boys U-15 category.

Advertisement

In the same category Adamawa shooters defeated their Katsina state counterpart 31-11 and Kebbi state beat Suleija Shooters 26-6.

In the Girls U-15 Category Sokoto defeated Suleija Shooters 20-4 and FCT lost to Kaduna by 15-18 in their second match of the day the Kaduna Girls defeated their counterpart Suleija Shooters by 13-11

Plateau lost 13-23 to Kebbi in the Boys U-12 category and Sokoto defeated FCT in the same category by 30-19 and their second match of the day Plateau also lost to Sokoto girls 26-7.