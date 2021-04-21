A 200 level Accounting student of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State has been found dead.

He was said to have left a suicide note before taking sniper, a popular poisonous pesticide which led to his death.

It was not immediately clear why Adedeji took the decision, as some sources close to him gave different reasons as to why he drank poison.

A classmate of the deceased, who preferred anonymity, said Adedeji suffered depression after a failed business deal.

Confirming the sad incident, the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olanrewaju stated: “We appeal to parents and guidance to please let our children know that failure or depression occasioned by whatever; suicide should not be an option. We want to sympathise with the parent and friends of the deceased. The boy was at his formative stage.”