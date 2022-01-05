2 bandits killed by security operatives in Zamfara while attempting to barricade Futua-Gusau road

Two armed bandits were killed by Police Operatives in Zamfara while attempting to block Futua -Gusau road in Tsafe Local Government Area Tuesday evening.

The bandits allegedly stormed the highway on seven brand new boxer motorcycles, according to the police.

Their aim was to kidnap unsuspecting travelers and other road users.

Items recovered from the bandits include brand new boxer motorcycle, live ammunition, and cell phones.

Armed bandits had three days ago blocked the Futua -Gusau road and Abducted unspecified number of persons among which the police rescued twenty nine victims including pregnant women and nursing mothers.