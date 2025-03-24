The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, says the sum of 1 billion naira has been approved for the fight against tuberculosis in Nigeria through the renewed hope initiative.

This formed part of her message to mark the world tuberculosis day at sauka community along airport road in Abuja as the national and global stop TB champion.

Senator Tinubu also stressed that winning the fight against TB is possible when everyone unites efforts, invests in proven solutions, and ensures the delivery of life-saving interventions to all who need them.