The Acting Comptroller General of Nigerian Correctional Service, Sylvester Nwakuche, has confirmed that the escaping inmates from the Kotonkarfe Custodial Centre of the Service killed one officer by strangling to aid their escape.

12 Inmates of the Custodial Centre in Kotonkarfe in Kogi State had in the early hours of Monday escaped from lawful custody.

This revelation by the Acting Comptroller General is an indication that the escape from the Custodial Centre may have been a meticulously planned operation.

Immediate investigations have now been launched to determine what, how and who aided the escape of the 12 inmates though one of them has been re-arrested and back in custody.