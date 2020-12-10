Former Italian soccer legend and Ballon d’Or winner Paolo Rossi has died.

He was aged 64 years.

News of his death was announced early hours of Thursday morning by Italian TV channel RAI Sport, for whom Rossi had been working as a pundit.

The former Juventus and AC Milan player is regarded as one of the best forwards of all time and is most famous for his heroics at the 1982 World Cup in Spain.

Reacting to his death, Italian football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, wrote on Twitter: “Another terrible news. Italian legend Paolo Rossi – World Cup winner in 1982 – has passed away at 64 years old. RIP.”

Paolo Rossi is the second World Cup winner to die in two weeks following last month’s death of Argentine great Diego Maradona from a heart attack.