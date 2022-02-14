We Are Not Aware of ASUU Strike -FG.

Hours after the Academic Staff Union of Universities embarked on a one month warning Strike, the federal government Says it is yet to be informed by the union over its decision.

The ministry of education says it is yet to receive any written or unwritten notice to that effect.

The position of the Ministry was disclosed by the Director, Press and Public relations Ben Goong.

The Accademic Staff Union of Universities had announced the commencement of a one month warning strike, at a press briefing by it’s National Executive Council in Lagos.

According to the president of the union, Emmanuel Osodeke the decision was to save Nigeria’s university system from its deteriorating state.

The union of university teachers insists government’s recalcitrant attitude has made the decision to go on strike unavoidable.