An 18 Seater bus has plunged into Owena river along Akure-Ondo road in Ondo state on Sunday.

Many feared dead as 18 seater bus plunges into Owena River along Akure-Ondo road. pic.twitter.com/8QIMihd8AL — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) April 18, 2021

TVC News gathered that the driver of the bus was coming from Ondo axis and heading to Akure but lost control as a result of over speeding and plunged into the Owena river.

Advertisement

An eye witness said five of the passengers including a child have been rescued and rushed to the hospital by motorists and men of the FRSC while some of the passengers have lost their lives at the scene.

The number of the casualties is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing in this report.

Some dead people were seen inside the river and rock around the scene of the accident.